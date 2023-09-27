SC Lottery
Potential government shutdown would affect flooding insurance in Lowcountry

As the deadline for a possible government shutdown approaches, the South Carolina Association...
As the deadline for a possible government shutdown approaches, the South Carolina Association of Realtors is urging homeowners to secure flood insurance policies while they still can.(Live 5/File)
By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - As the deadline for a possible government shutdown approaches, the South Carolina Association of Realtors is urging homeowners to secure flood insurance policies while they still can.

South Carolina Association of Realtors Chief Executive Officer Nick Kremydas said the National Flood Insurance Program is one of many federal programs that could be affected by a government shutdown. The NFIP provides affordable flooding insurance for more than 200,000 in South Carolina, the majority of which are in Charleston County, according to Charleston County Data.

The Congress is starkly divided over very different paths to preventing a federal shutdown — the Senate charging ahead with a bipartisan package to temporarily fund the government but the House slogging through a longshot effort with no real chance of finishing by Saturday’s deadline.

A shutdown would furlough millions of federal employees, leave the military without pay, disrupt air travel and cut off vital safety net services, and it would be politically punishing to lawmakers whose job it is to fund government.

But if a new funding bill isn’t passed and signed by Saturday, the NFIP will also be affected because it will not be able to sell or renew flood insurance policies. But existing policies will remain in effect, Kremydas said.

With the potential lapse coming during hurricane season, anyone buying property during this time should consult with their realtors about how to avoid going uninsured, Kremydas said.

“I hate to use the term ‘perfect storm,’ but in light of what we’re seeing for new buyers, and first-time homebuyers, an extended lapse could delay their American Dream and keep them from buying that house,” he said.

As the clock continues ticking toward the deadline, the White House said it’s up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to keep the budget deal he made with President Joe Biden.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

