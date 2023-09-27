Rural Lowcountry fire district makes department history

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw McClellanville-Fire Department is celebrating a historic milestone for its team.

Firefighter Kohen Etheredge and engineer Isaiah Graham became the district’s first all African-American crew to be assigned to an engine company, last week.

“At first like I said we thought it was a joke,” Graham said. “Because Chief just pulls up and he’s like, ‘Hey the big Chief is here.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh somebody probably got in trouble,’ Graham and Etheredge laughed. “We thought we were getting fired.”

Graham has been with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department for about a year and a half, while Etheredge has been there since July. Both were shocked to learn they were making local history just by working to protect the almost 11,000 people of unincorporated Mt. Pleasant.

“We was like, ‘No. No way!’ Graham said. “Yeah it was really awesome. It was. I’m not going to lie. Just to see just now in 2023, it’s kind of crazy to me to think about it.”

They said the staffing move is being well-received in the Awendaw-McCellanville community, which is upwards of 85% African American, according to the department.

“When you hop out of the truck and people see that it’s you, they feel a lot better. They’re like, ‘He looks like me.’ You know, ‘He’s going to take care of me. He knows the terminology that I’m going to use.’ Like they’re in good hands,” Etheredge said.

“I just like being a part of something bigger than me,” Graham said.

Their presence is opening a larger conversation of diverse representation among first responders. Of a crew of 33, the department cites having seven African-Americans, one Latino-American and three women, marking the first time it’s had that many people of color and women working at the same time.

The team includes engineer Ebony Jenkins, who’s been with the department for two years, firefighter Brooke Barr, who’s been with the department for 16 months, firefighter Ethel Mezyck, who’s been with the department for about two months and firefighter Sarah Coker.

“You don’t normally see a lot of females in the service like this,” Coker said. “It’s not as common. So it’s cool to just be one and be able to represent. We can do it just like everyone else can.”

Coker explains much of her work as a firefighter includes fire prevention within the community, giving her a chance to connect with those living in the area.

“It’s also a lot of fun like seeing little girls and they come up and they get excited and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! Like a girl is doing this.’ I have a lot of little girls say that before and I take them personally and bring them around in the truck. It’s very nice to be able to do that.”

Chief Shaun Gadsden said representing people from all walks of life was an important element of staffing the department.

“We live in a diverse and we work in a diverse community. And I think it’s important that our department you know reflects our community,” Gadsden said.

As for what the future holds for the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department, Gadsden said you can expect more milestones to come.

