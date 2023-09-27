SC Health Dept. confirms season’s 1st flu-related death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a patient in the Midlands became the first person to die from influenza days before the official start of flu season.

The official start of flu season in South Carolina is Oct. 1, which comes on Sunday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. DHEC did not provide the name, age or gender of the patient who died, stating only that it was the season’s first “influenza-associated death.”

“Although we are just entering the flu season, this is a sober reminder to us all that the flu is already here and that it can be deadly. Sadly, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in our state,” Bell said. “The best way to prevent the flu is to get your shot early.”

DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older.

Preventing the flu is particularly important for people who are at increased risk of complications from the virus, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart or lung disease, DHEC says. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

DHEC provides a weekly Flu Watch report published each Wednesday at scdhec.gov/flu.

“We can’t predict what this season will bring, but we are preparing for significant activity not only from the flu, but respiratory illnesses in general, to include COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said. “Just like with the flu, being vaccinated is the best protection against severe illness from COVID-19 or RSV. People should talk with their health care provider to evaluate the risks and benefits of vaccination for them.”

The flu vaccine will be available from many providers, including DHEC health departments, doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces. It is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first product for preventing RSV lower respiratory tract disease in infants and an RSV vaccine for adults at least 60 years old.

