Stabbing prompts additional security measures at Stall High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has implemented new security measures following a stabbing at R.B. Stall High School that left one student hospitalized on Monday.

Starting Wednesday, all students and visitors will have to walk through weapon detectors in order to enter the school.

They will remain in place for the time being, according to director of communications Andy Pruitt.

Prior to the incident, the district did not use metal or weapons detectors “on a regular basis.”

The district also has a random search program. Pruitt confirms that no random searches were conducted at the high school on the day of the stabbing.

North Charleston Police report one student stabbed another with a knife on Monday afternoon.

The unnamed student was then arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds. No other charges have been filed.

The district implemented an eLearning day Tuesday and canceled all after school activities earlier this week.

