SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stabbing prompts additional security measures at Stall High School

The North Charleston Police Department says a student is facing charges in connection to a stabbing at Stall High School Monday afternoon.
By Blair Sabol
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has implemented new security measures following a stabbing at R.B. Stall High School that left one student hospitalized on Monday.

Starting Wednesday, all students and visitors will have to walk through weapon detectors in order to enter the school.

They will remain in place for the time being, according to director of communications Andy Pruitt.

Prior to the incident, the district did not use metal or weapons detectors “on a regular basis.”

The district also has a random search program. Pruitt confirms that no random searches were conducted at the high school on the day of the stabbing.

North Charleston Police report one student stabbed another with a knife on Monday afternoon.

The unnamed student was then arrested for possession of a weapon on school grounds. No other charges have been filed.

The district implemented an eLearning day Tuesday and canceled all after school activities earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

Latest News

On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Laffitte’s request to remain free...
Appeals court denies ex-banker Laffitte’s request to remain free
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an afternoon shooting that sent one...
One shot on Johns Island, suspect at large, deputies say
Since 2008, an organization called Lowcountry Youth Services has served children in the...
VIDEO: Youth mentoring program looks for new home
VIDEO: Appeals court denies ex-banker Laffitte’s request to remain free