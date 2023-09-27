SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers seize nearly 300 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.
Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning.(CSP)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Two people are suspected of drug trafficking following a traffic stop along I-70 in Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol said the agency seized more than 290 pounds of cocaine Monday morning at about 3:30 a.m.

A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol’s drug smuggling and trafficking section stopped a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation on I-70 on the West side of the state near Grand Junction.

“During the stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle,” the Colorado State Patrol stated in a press release on Wednesday. “The driver declined and a search warrant was obtained. A vehicle search resulted in the trooper locating a significant amount of drugs hidden in suitcases. The drugs are suspected to be kilos of cocaine and had a total approximate weight of 290 pounds.”

Tyleke Stokley, of North Carolina, and Darvin Campbell, of Alabama, were arrested.

They are both suspected of intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine and transporting more than seven grams of cocaine.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department helped in the case.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Z’Nigere Wilson-Armstead wants her mother, Zataé Paulette Wilson, who was shot and killed...
‘Not just a girlfriend’: Victim’s daughter shares her mother’s legacy
Video circulating on social media shows a student bleeding after a reported stabbing incident...
Stall High School student charged after stabbing another student
Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran embarks 100 years of life
‘He’s an amazing man’: Beloved Horry County WWII Veteran honored with 100th birthday celebration
Police are searching for a gunman in a Sunday night shooting that left one man dead in North...
Coroner identifies North Charleston man killed in Sunday night shooting
During a council meeting Monday night, the board voted 5-4 to place Superintendent Dr. Eric...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to place superintendent on paid leave

Latest News

People living in some Mount Pleasant neighborhoods are reporting hate speech flyers delivered...
VIDEO: ‘Very troubling’: Antisemitic flyers found at dozens of Mount Pleasant homes
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case
(From L to R): Firefighter Ethel Mezyck, Firefighter Sarah Coker, Engineer Isaiah Graham,...
Rural Lowcountry fire district makes department history
Weather tracking systems are in the process of going up at fire stations across Dorchester...
Weather systems implemented at fire stations across Dorchester County
A retail shop was damaged, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Philadelphia. A flash mob-style...
Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down