Wet start to a cooler day, sunshine returns later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front has pushed to the south of our area ushering in a cooler, breezier, cloudy and damp Wednesday across the Lowcountry. Grab the umbrellas as you head out today! Widely scattered light rain showers are possible through this afternoon with the rain chance decreasing this evening. Highs will only reach the mid 70s today with a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. Drier air will slowly move in over the next 24 to 48 hours leading to a decrease in rain chances and a gradual decline in cloud cover.

TODAY: Cloudy and Cooler. Scattered Showers. High 76.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Small Rain Chance. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

