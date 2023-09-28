2nd shooting victim reported, Mary Ann Point Rd. residents asked to stay indoors

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is urging people who live near Mary Ann Point Road to stay indoors following a second shooting Wednesday.

Deputies shared on social media Wednesday night that a second shooting victim has been reported.

A large law enforcement presence has been reported near the scene of a shooting that happened earlier Wednesday.

Update: The public needs to stay away from Mary Ann Point Road. Residents in the area need to stay indoors. Another shooting victim has been reported. — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) September 28, 2023

Several deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT Team are outside of a home on Mary Ann Point Road.

Maj. Christina Moyer-Smith confirmed it is an active scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

BREAKING RIGHT NOW: Active scene happening right now on Mary Ann Point Road here on John’s Island. CCSO and S.W.A.T are on the scene. This is a developing situation. pic.twitter.com/0iqPK12f3K — Skyler Hill | Live 5 News (@imskylerhill) September 27, 2023

Earlier in the afternoon the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released information on a suspect they’re looking for in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies said they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m.

Deputies responded to the area on Johns Island just before noon for a report of shots fired.

Deputies said one person was shot and is at an area hospital. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

Burbage is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Muirheid at 843-554-2238.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.