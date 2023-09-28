SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Co. principals ‘disappointed’ following superintendent’s suspension

Principals in Charleston County say they are “disappointed” in the Board of Trustees after their most recent meeting.
By Marissa Lute and Michal Higdon
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Principals in Charleston County say they are “disappointed” in the Board of Trustees after their most recent meeting.

Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave in a 5-4 vote during the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.

The vote was carried out by Carlotte Bailey, Edward Kelly, Keith Grybowski, Leah Whatley and Pamela McKinney, all of whom are endorsed by Moms for Liberty. Those five board members also voted against hiring Michelle Simmons as the chief academic officer. Simmons has been serving in that role on an interim basis. She was hired over a year ago but has been a part of the district for 24 years.

RELATED: ‘We need answers’: Concerns raised over Charleston Co. school superintendent’s suspension

Sixteen principals from the Charleston County School District signed their names on a letter sent to the Board of Trustees Thursday. They said the meeting did not meet the expectations they expect from elected officials and leaders.

You can find the full letter from the principals below:

The reason behind the investigation or the administrative leave has not been provided.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
LIVE: Sheriff, SLED to detail deputy-involved shooting in Johns Island manhunt
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
LIVE: Sheriff, SLED to detail deputy-involved shooting in Johns Island manhunt
Unlike their neighbors in Berkeley and Charleston counties, school districts in Dorchester...
DD2 looking at potentially starting class earlier next school year
The Charleston County School District wants Gadsden Green families to know there are resources...
Charleston Co. School District shares resources for Gadsden Green families
A construction firm in Charleston County is solidifying its footprint in the county with a...
Construction company invests $12.9M on Charleston County expansion