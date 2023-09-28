Charleston Co. principals ‘disappointed’ following superintendent’s suspension

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Principals in Charleston County say they are “disappointed” in the Board of Trustees after their most recent meeting.

Dr. Eric Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave in a 5-4 vote during the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.

The vote was carried out by Carlotte Bailey, Edward Kelly, Keith Grybowski, Leah Whatley and Pamela McKinney, all of whom are endorsed by Moms for Liberty. Those five board members also voted against hiring Michelle Simmons as the chief academic officer. Simmons has been serving in that role on an interim basis. She was hired over a year ago but has been a part of the district for 24 years.

Sixteen principals from the Charleston County School District signed their names on a letter sent to the Board of Trustees Thursday. They said the meeting did not meet the expectations they expect from elected officials and leaders.

You can find the full letter from the principals below:

The reason behind the investigation or the administrative leave has not been provided.

