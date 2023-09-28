SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Construction company invests $12.9M on Charleston County expansion

A construction firm in Charleston County is solidifying its footprint in the county with a...
A construction firm in Charleston County is solidifying its footprint in the county with a multi-million dollar investment in its regional headquarters.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A construction firm in Charleston County is solidifying its footprint in the county with a multi-million dollar investment in its regional headquarters.

Frampton Construction announced the $12.9 million investment into growing its manufacturing business unit would add 69 new jobs.

The company purchased land in Ladson to build a 40,000-square-foot facility on Highway 78.

“Our decision to build our new office in Charleston County is a testament to our commitment to our people,” Frampton Construction President and CEO Chad Frampton. “They are the heart and soul of Frampton Construction and drive every choice we make. For nearly three decades, Frampton Construction has proudly called Charleston home, and our new office is a reflection of our deep roots and enduring dedication to our people and our community.”

Frampton Construction was founded in 1993 and offers a full range of construction services for commercial, industrial and manufacturing markets.

The company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Johns Island shooting suspect dies after officer-involved shooting, deputies confirm
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said the suspect died after an officer-involved shooting.
VIDEO: 26-hour manhunt on Johns Island ends with death of suspect
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Johns Island shooting suspect dies after officer-involved shooting, deputies confirm
One medical clinic in Charleston is making sure that those who are uninsured and don't have the...
VIDEO: Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic provides services to uninsured, low-income families
The Walk-n-Roll event hosted by the Spina Bifida Association is set to happen Saturday.
VIDEO: Previewing the Walk-n-Roll for Spina Bifida event