Construction company invests $12.9M on Charleston County expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A construction firm in Charleston County is solidifying its footprint in the county with a multi-million dollar investment in its regional headquarters.

Frampton Construction announced the $12.9 million investment into growing its manufacturing business unit would add 69 new jobs.

The company purchased land in Ladson to build a 40,000-square-foot facility on Highway 78.

“Our decision to build our new office in Charleston County is a testament to our commitment to our people,” Frampton Construction President and CEO Chad Frampton. “They are the heart and soul of Frampton Construction and drive every choice we make. For nearly three decades, Frampton Construction has proudly called Charleston home, and our new office is a reflection of our deep roots and enduring dedication to our people and our community.”

Frampton Construction was founded in 1993 and offers a full range of construction services for commercial, industrial and manufacturing markets.

The company also has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Tampa, Florida.

