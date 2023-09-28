DD2 looking at potentially starting class earlier next school year

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The school year may have just started, but Dorchester School District Two is already looking at potential changes to the calendar for the next school year.

Board Member Justin Farnsworth said South Carolina law states schools can start no earlier than the third Monday in August. He said they are potentially looking to ask the state for an exception, so they can start class earlier next year.

He adds the district’s calendar committee is weighing that option as well as a traditional calendar.

Farnsworth said some school districts across the Palmetto State are trending toward starting class earlier with a modified calendar.

At this point, he said the district is not leaning toward a year-round calendar, like Georgetown County Schools implemented this year.

The board member said the earlier start date could let children out earlier for the summer, but there is one item that, he said, must stay.

“That Thanksgiving break, that five-day break in Thanksgiving in November, we have heard overwhelmingly positive feedback on that break,” Farnsworth said, “so from my standpoint, no matter what calendar is presented to us, I want to make sure that particular break is included in our calendar.”

Farnsworth said the district will hold community input meetings over the next several weeks on the potential new calendar.

