Man facing charges in connection to series of vehicle-break ins

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Markey Blake, 39, was charged with four counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts of providing false information to law enforcement, one count of hindering or obstructing a law enforcement investigation and one count of unlawful entry into an enclosed space.

Blake was arrested on two outstanding warrants in the 100 block of Hazzard Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the police department. The warrants were for tampering with a motor vehicle and providing false information to law enforcement.

An ongoing investigation into Blake’s criminal history led investigators to establish probable cause to give him further charges, Maj. Nelson E. Brown said.

Investigators also found a pump shotgun with ammunition, air pods, an M&P Sheild 9mm magazine, a watch and other personal items, according to Brown.

Blake was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center.

