SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

More than 70K child care programs set to close, report says

FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the...
FILE: Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families but the problem is about to get worse.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Finding affordable child care remains a big issue for many American families, but the problem is about to get worse.

The end of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program is just three days away. That means more than 70,000 child care programs might also end, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation.

The organization said about 3.2 million children would be kicked out of day care when the program ends.

The historic federal program was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill has been introduced in the House that would enhance three existing child care tax credits.

But getting any additional funding through Congress right now might be difficult.

Some House GOP members are trying to cut spending in the fiscal 2024 government funding bill.

If a bill isn’t passed by the end of the month, the government will shut down.

As the deadline for a government shutdown gets closer by the minute, there's no sign of an imminent solution. (CNN, POOL, @SENSCHUMER)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a...
Schools near Johns Island shooting close amid search for suspect
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms
Ahnyia Jenkins, female student coach at James Island, runs running back drills with the Trojans.
James Island female student football coach breaking barriers

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe has information on...
VIDEO: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office names person of interest in fatal stabbing
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot in the head Wednesday night during a...
Sheriff’s office identifies deputy shot during search for Johns Island suspect
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot during a standoff on...
VIDEO: Sheriff's office identifies Charleston Co. deputy wounded in manhunt
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden making defending democracy a touchstone in his reelection campaign — and a rejoinder to Trump