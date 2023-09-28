SC Lottery
Officials confirm deputy shot in standoff, suspect at large on Johns Island

Mary Ann Point Rd. residents urged to stay inside
By Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is urging people who live near Mary Ann Point Road to stay indoors after a second shooting victim was reported.

Charleston Co. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Allen confirmed the second shooting victim was a deputy. Allen said the deputy is conscious, alert and undergoing testing at MUSC.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department are assisting deputies in a standoff involving a man who was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier in the day.

LIVE NOW:

Charleton Co. Sheriff's Office to provide update on Johns Island standoff.

Posted by Live 5 News on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Several deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and a SWAT Team were outside of a home on Mary Ann Point Road around 6:30 p.m.

Maj. Christina Moyer-Smith confirmed it is an active scene and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Earlier in the afternoon the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released information on a suspect they’re looking for in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies said they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m.

Deputies say they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a...
Deputies say they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a shooting that happened in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies responded to the area on Johns Island just before noon for a report of shots fired.

Deputies said one person was shot and is at an area hospital. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

Burbage is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if located, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. William Muirheid at 843-554-2238.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

