Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office names person of interest in fatal stabbing

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe has information on a fatal stabbing.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe has information on a fatal stabbing.

Kevin Tavon Allen, 31, of Holly Hill is named as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing that happened on Schwartz Drive in Holly Hill on Sept. 14.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office shared the following images on Sept. 22, however, they have not confirmed if the man pictured is Allen.

Security camera video depicts the person of interest of a deadly stabbing of a Holly Hill man...
Security camera video depicts the person of interest of a deadly stabbing of a Holly Hill man in the photos.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)

“After hard work and a nearly non-stop investigation, we have developed this person of interest who may have information we need,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “If you know him, please give us a call or have him call.”

Allen is believed to know people in Charleston and could be in the area.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

