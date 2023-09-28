SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Palmetto Trail in Orangeburg, Clarendon counties now connected by pedestrian bridge

A refurbished connection on the Palmetto Trial will allow hikers and cyclists to cross Lake...
A refurbished connection on the Palmetto Trial will allow hikers and cyclists to cross Lake Marion.(wwny)
By Steven Ardary
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A refurbished connection on the Palmetto Trial will allow hikers and cyclists to cross Lake Marion.

The recently refurbished 301 bridge is a safe spot for long-distance hikers and local walkers to enjoy the view and get some exercise.

Those interested in walking the bridge can park along the road behind the I-95 Welcome Center on the Orangeburg side of the lake, or at the trailhead at the end of St. Paul Road on the Clarendon County side. The walk across and back is approximately 4 miles. Vehicle traffic is not permitted on the bridge.

First built in 1946, the bridge allowed communities disrupted by the construction of Lake Marion to maintain connection, the Palmetto Conservation Foundation said.

Bridge work was completed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Palmetto Trail is the largest trail in the state and one of 16 cross-state trails in the country.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
LIVE: Sheriff, SLED to detail deputy-involved shooting in Johns Island manhunt
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe has information on...
VIDEO: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office names person of interest in fatal stabbing
In South Carolina alone there are currently over 1,000 untested DNA rape kits, according to...
Rep. Mace pushes law to cut rape evidence testing delay
Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien speaks to the Board of...
Charleston Co. principals ‘disappointed’ following superintendent’s suspension
Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
LIVE: Sheriff, SLED to detail deputy-involved shooting in Johns Island manhunt