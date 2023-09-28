Rep. Mace pushes law to cut rape evidence testing delay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representative Nancy Mace and a cosponsor in California have introduced a new act in an effort to address the large number of untested DNA rape kits across the country.

In South Carolina alone there are currently over 1,000 untested DNA rape kits, according to Congresswoman Mace’s office.

The goal of this act is to bring transparency and accountability to what Mace and 24 cosponsors believe is a critical issue.

They say the bill will help end the interstate serial rapist problem, as the backlog in certain states incentivizes serial rapists to escape justice and commit new crimes.

Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S, a sexual assault center in downtown Charleston, is passionate about this issue and says this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a good thing for agencies like SLED to start processing these kits, because if you don’t take it seriously, you’re just going to have more of a pile-up, and we can’t have that,” Interim Director with the organization Nick Potter said.

In a statement on Thursday, Rep. Mace said:

Every rape kit represents a survivor seeking justice and closure, and it is our duty to ensure the voices of these women are heard. The Rape Kit Backlog Progress Act is a crucial step towards accountability and transparency in addressing the backlog crisis. By mandating reporting of comprehensive inventories and tracking the upload of results into CODIS, we are empowering law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify perpetrators and bring them to justice.

