SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rep. Mace pushes law to cut rape evidence testing delay

In South Carolina alone there are currently over 1,000 untested DNA rape kits, according to...
In South Carolina alone there are currently over 1,000 untested DNA rape kits, according to Congresswoman Mace’s office.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representative Nancy Mace and a cosponsor in California have introduced a new act in an effort to address the large number of untested DNA rape kits across the country.

In South Carolina alone there are currently over 1,000 untested DNA rape kits, according to Congresswoman Mace’s office.

The goal of this act is to bring transparency and accountability to what Mace and 24 cosponsors believe is a critical issue.

They say the bill will help end the interstate serial rapist problem, as the backlog in certain states incentivizes serial rapists to escape justice and commit new crimes.

Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S, a sexual assault center in downtown Charleston, is passionate about this issue and says this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s a good thing for agencies like SLED to start processing these kits, because if you don’t take it seriously, you’re just going to have more of a pile-up, and we can’t have that,” Interim Director with the organization Nick Potter said.

In a statement on Thursday, Rep. Mace said:

Every rape kit represents a survivor seeking justice and closure, and it is our duty to ensure the voices of these women are heard. The Rape Kit Backlog Progress Act is a crucial step towards accountability and transparency in addressing the backlog crisis. By mandating reporting of comprehensive inventories and tracking the upload of results into CODIS, we are empowering law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
VIDEO: Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
The filing period for candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Beaufort will open next...
Filing period of Beaufort mayor special election opens Oct. 6
The filing period for candidates hoping to become the next mayor of Beaufort will open next...
VIDEO: Filing period of Beaufort mayor special election opens Oct. 6