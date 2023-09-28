SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rutgers, South Carolina women’s hoops teams to play exhibition to honor late Nikki McCray-Penson

Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the...
Mississippi State coach Nikki McCray-Penson lowers her mask as she calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. South Carolina won 75-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women’s basketball will host Rutgers in an exhibition game Oct. 22 to honor the late player and coach Nikki McCray-Penson, who served as an assistant on both staffs.

Both school announced the game Wednesday. There will be no charge for those attending, although donations will be accepted for In the Middle, a non-profit organization in Columbia that provides financial assistance to women who are battling breast cancer and their families.

McCray-Penson was head coach at Mississippi State before stepping down in 2021 for health reasons and returned last season as a Rutgers assistant. She had been treated for breast cancer a nd died at age 51 in July.

McCray-Penson is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. She was a two-time All-American player for Tennessee and continued her career in the ABL and the WNBA. McCray-Penson was a two-time Olympic gold medalist on teams with her good friend, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

McCray-Penson was head coach at Old Dominion from 2017-20 before moving to Mississippi State.

Staley said she and Rutgers coach Coquese Washington wanted to do something to honor McCray-Penson for what she meant to the game.

“There’s no better way to honor Nikki than to bring people together around the sport she loved and giving them an opportunity to support families going through what hers did in her battle with breast cancer,” Staley said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a...
Target of manhunt on Johns Island dead, deputies confirm
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer points at his defense after forcing a turnover during...
No. 21 Tennessee looking for its 1st SEC win along with a dose of revenge against South Carolina
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL...
Reich: Panthers QB Bryce Young on track to play Sunday vs Vikings after returning to practice
Daniel Island's Jake Smith took part in the LTP Challenger Tournament in Mt. Pleasant on...
Daniel Island high school senior takes part in LTP Challenger Tournament in Mt. Pleasant
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms