SC State museum seeks hip-hop artifacts for upcoming exhibition

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is searching for hip-hop cultural artifacts for an upcoming museum exhibit.

The IP Stanback Museum and Planetarium wants to use the artifacts for its “Hip-Hop and its Origins: 50 Years of Artistry” exhibition.

The museum is looking for things ranging from boomboxes and cassette tapes, photographs and posters and clothing like Fubu, Coogi and Roc-a-Wear.

“This exhibition will not only celebrate the cultural movement that emerged in the South Bronx of New York City, but it is sure to edutain and enlighten a generation of music lovers to individuals and items that they are not familiar with — we would like your participation in making that happen,” Ingrid Owens McMillan, the Stanback’s director and curator, said. “I’ve already had a great response and we are getting some exceptional items. Have yours featured as well.”

The items on loan to the museum will be returned after the exhibit ends.

Those interested in loaning items can contact Owens McMillan at 704-649-6604 or iowens2@scsu.edu.

