Sheriff’s office identifies deputy shot during search for Johns Island suspect

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy shot during a standoff on Johns Island Wednesday night.

Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot in the head on Wednesday night on Johns Island, sheriff’s office spokesperson Amber Allen said.

Gilbreath was a member of the agency’s SWAT tactical team when he was shot, Allen said.

Gilbreath is currently undergoing evaluation at MUSC.

He’s been with the agency for six years and is married with two children.

Deputies are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man after two people, including a deputy, were shot Wednesday.

Ernest Robert Burbage III, 38, is wanted in connection with two shootings that took place on Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island. Deputies said Burbage now has an active warrant for attempted murder.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office continued to ask the public around Mary Ann Point Road to continue to shelter in place.

The search for Burbage prompted several schools in the area to close on Thursday. The Charleston County School District announced St. John’s High School, Haut Gap Middle School, Angel Oak Elementary School, Edith L. Frierson Elementary School and Mount Zion Elementary would all be closed Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is urging people who live in the area to stay indoors while authorities look for Burbage but remain vigilant to strangers on their property in that area.

SWAT Teams with Charleston and North Charleston Police Departments and SLED are assisting the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office in the search, Allen said.

Deputies announced they were looking for Burbage Wednesday afternoon following a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting was reported in the area of Mary Ann Point and Chisolm Roads around 12 p.m.

Deputies said one person was shot and is at an area hospital. A vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

