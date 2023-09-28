State health officials urge protection from rabies on World Rabies Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are taking World Rabies Day to remind South Carolinians how to stay protected from rabies.

World Rabies Day is recognized annually on Sept. 28 to raise awareness about rabies prevention.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control in its goal to reach zero human deaths by 2030.

Health officials said the disease is almost always fatal in humans but can be prevented with the rabies vaccine series given promptly to someone potentially exposed to the disease. The last case of human rabies in the state occurred in 2011. On average, the United States sees one to three cases per year.

Animal cases of the disease average approximately 148 cases per year in South Carolina, officials said. So far in 2023, the state has seen 66 cases.

The most common animals infected by the disease in the state are raccoons, bats, skunks, foxes, cats and dogs.

“Keeping your pets current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Director, said. “It is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways you can protect yourself, your family and your pets from this fatal disease. Rabies is spread when saliva or nerve tissue from an infected animal contacts open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth of a person or pet.”

To report a mammal bite or possible exposure to rabies, contact your local DHEC Public Health Rabies Program Office during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.). Be sure to immediately wash any part of the body that may have come into contact with saliva or nerve tissue with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention. To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

To learn more about rabies prevention, visit rabiesalliance.org, scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

