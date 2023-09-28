SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Thousands of Secura air fryers are being recalled after several reports of the products catching fire.

The recall involves air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.

According to the recall, a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat. So far, CPSC said Secura has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

Anyone with the air fryer can contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the Secura products listed on the company’s recall website.

To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.

No receipt is needed to receive a replacement.

Editor’s note: The Secura company’s website was down at the time of publication of this article. Secura can also be contacted toll-free at 888-792-2360 or by email at customercare@thesecura.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said they are looking for 38-year-old Ernest Robert Burbage III in connection to a...
Schools near Johns Island shooting close amid search for suspect
Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was shot in the head Wednesday night during a...
‘He’s tired, hungry, desperate’: Sheriff gives update on shooting suspect search
Former South Carolina Rep. David Mack III has died at age 69.
Funeral arrangements announced for former SC Rep. David Mack III
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Stanley Myers, who wore the number 16 when he played quarterback for the Citadel Bulldogs, died...
SC attorney, former Citadel football QB Stanley Myers dies, school confirms

Latest News

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe has information on...
VIDEO: Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office names person of interest in fatal stabbing
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip
FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting