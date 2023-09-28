SC Lottery
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic behind Philippe

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The season’s 17th named storm, Tropical Storm Rina, formed Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center says.

As of 11 a.m., the 1,190 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, near latitude 17.4 North, longitude 45.0 West. Rina is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph, and the storm is expected to turn more westward later Thursday or Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Philippe expected to turn toward the northern Atlantic

Philippe, meanwhile, was about 560 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands. Its center was located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 54.6 West at 11 a.m. Philippe is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph.

A slow westward or southwestward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb or 29.59 inches.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

