Two men convicted in shootout outside of Berkeley Co. bowling alley

A jury has convicted two Berkeley County men in an incident involving a gunfight outside of a Goose Creek bowling alley in 2021.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Isiah Canales, 19, and Dimitri Dickens, 21, have been convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature following a three-day trial, Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced.

Canales, Dickens and three other unidentified people waited in the parking lot of Royal Lanes Bowling Alley to ambush several victims around 10 p.m. on April 25, 2021, according to a release from the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The five suspects approached one of the victims with guns drawn, and the victim was able to draw his own weapon. Gunfire involving six or more guns erupted in the parking lot, the release states.

Officials said one of the victims was shot three times, but he survived.

The solicitor’s office said Canales, Dickens and three other unidentified suspects fled the scene, however the shootout was captured on surveillance cameras at the bowling alley.

Three months after the incident, Dickens was captured by U.S. Marshals in Detroit, Michigan.

Canales and Dimitri will serve 10 years on the assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charges and five years on the charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, which will run concurrently according to the solicitor’s office.

The three other suspects remain at large.

