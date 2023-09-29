SC Lottery
2 U.S. Marshals wounded, fugitive killed in SC officer-invovled shooting

The U.S. Marshalls Service says two deputy marshals were wounded and a fugitive from Georgia died after an officer-involved shooting incident in Columbia.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Two U.S. Marshals were wounded Friday morning in the Columbia area while attempting to arrest a fugitive from Georgia wanted on charges that included child rape.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located George Curtis Friday morning, Marhal Karrie Holden said.

“During the arrest, Curtis opened fire on task force members and during the exchange of gunfire, two Deputy U.S. Marshals were wounded,” Holden said in a statement.

Both deputy marshals were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound, Holden said.

Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta for child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed the shooting happened at an Extended Stay America Hotel off Lake Murray Boulevard in the Irmo area, WIS-TV reported. The U.S. Marshals Service asked SLED to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

