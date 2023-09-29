Canada’s largest carrier adding new N. Charleston-built 787s to fleet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Canada’s largest air carrier is looking towards Boeing and its locally made 787 as it refreshes its fleet.

Air Canada on Monday announced an order of 18 787-10 widebody jets to help modernize its fleet.

The carrier also has the option to purchase 12 more of the North Charleston-built plane.

“Air Canada has made investing in the passenger experience a core priority. Our experience shows customers greatly enjoy flying on the Dreamliner, so we are pleased to offer them a larger version of this popular aircraft, which will premiere a new, state-of-the-art interior cabin design. As importantly, the 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions,” Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada, said.

Boeing touts the jet’s fuel efficiency as a way to advance Air Canada’s environmental goals.

“With the 787 Dreamliner family, Air Canada will soon operate one of the most modern, efficient widebody fleets in the world,” Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said. “The 787-10 will provide Air Canada with greater flexibility and commonality across its expansive network, connecting Canadians to destinations around the world.”

The first delivery of the new jets is scheduled for late 2025.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.