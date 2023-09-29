City of unveil portrait of long-serving clerk of council

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is set to honor its first African-American clerk of council.

A portrait of Vannessa Turner Maybank will be unveiled on Friday in the council chamber at City Hall.

Maybank served as the city’s first-ever director of tourism management from 1984 to 1996 before serving as the city’s clerk of council for more than 20 years.

The portrait was painted by South Carolina contemporary artist Charles Edward Williams and will be displayed in the council chamber.

The unveiling is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

