SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

City of unveil portrait of long-serving clerk of council

The city of Charleston is set to honor its first African-American clerk of council.
The city of Charleston is set to honor its first African-American clerk of council.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is set to honor its first African-American clerk of council.

A portrait of Vannessa Turner Maybank will be unveiled on Friday in the council chamber at City Hall.

Maybank served as the city’s first-ever director of tourism management from 1984 to 1996 before serving as the city’s clerk of council for more than 20 years.

The portrait was painted by South Carolina contemporary artist Charles Edward Williams and will be displayed in the council chamber.

The unveiling is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Isiah Canales, 19, and Dimitri Dickens, 21, have been convicted of assault and battery of a...
Two men convicted in shootout outside of Berkeley Co. bowling alley
Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic behind Philippe

Latest News

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
The South Carolina Aquarium is working with a flood modeler at the University of South Carolina...
SeaRise project to fight against climate change
As Charleston continues to deal with an uptick in flooding, an initiative known as the SeaRise...
VIDEO: SeaRise project to fight against climate change
Veterans are gathering to celebrate the 75th anniversary reunion of the USS Yorktown CV-10...
Veterans to gather for 75th anniversary reunion on USS Yorktown