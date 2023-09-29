Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in Berkeley County early Friday morning.

Anthony T. Shiner died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

Master Trooper Brandon J. Bolt said a 2013 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Lancashire Road, approximately two miles north of Summerville, around 3:10 a.m.

The driver of the pickup went off the roadway to the right and crashed into a tree, Bolt said.

Hartwell said the driver was unrestrained and the only occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating

