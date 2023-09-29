Could unpaid medical bills be wiped from your credit report?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is considering a proposal that would wipe unpaid medical bills from credit reports.

The agency’s director said medical bills are often mistakes due to issues with insurance and coverage and it should not impact credit scores.

Senior Counsel with the agency Kiren Gopal said on Friday when these inaccurate bills are on people’s reports, they prevent people from getting a mortgage, a car loan and more.

Last year the bureau found that there are almost $90 billion of outstanding medical bills, so one in five Americans are impacted, Gopal said.

He explained the reasoning for this proposal is due to many medical bills on people’s reports being inaccurate.

Gopal said, “It’s junk data, a lot of it has to do with the fact that medical billing in this country is so complicated and the way the medical bills get reported to the credit reporting agencies is through debt collectors and a lot of their records are very shotty.”

Some action has already been taken to remove some of these bills from people’s reports, including those that are under $500, less than a year old, and those that are already paid.

“We thought that was really not enough,” Gopal said. “Half of those bills are still out there on people’s reports even after the credit reporting company changes went into effect.”

“Increasing Hope” is a local non-profit that works with families in South Carolina to create financial stability and their executive director says this would benefit many who have experienced a medical hardship.

“It would be huge from the standpoint of both the debt-to-income ratio when they are being considered for other loans and just the way that credit report would look without all of those medical bills being there,” Dorothea Bernique said.

She also noted how if this happens, it will be less common for people to fall victim to those who prey on consumers with unpaid medical bills.

“They do want these things taken off their credit, and they think sometimes if these credit repair people or predatory lending-type individuals can assist them, it causes people to be victimized to a greater degree,” Bernique said.

The bureau is looking to move very quickly on this process, and they expect to propose the rule sometime next year, according to Gopal.

