DD2 approves, outlines guidelines for rezoning of schools

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two has outlined their guidelines as they plan to rezone students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins said Friday one of the highest priorities is to maintain a feeder system, where students who live in the same neighborhood go to the same schools and aren’t split.

The district’s board approved these guidelines during their meeting on Monday.

Some guidelines include minimizing drive time, having children attend the school closest to them, eliminating or minimizing the use of portable classrooms and balancing the district’s enrollment.

Students rising to fifth, eighth and 11th grades would be grandfathered in with the rezoning, as well as their siblings, but the district would not provide transportation for that family.

Robbins said they have hired an outside demographer, who will give the district a more detailed look at where growth is happening and keep the district diverse.

Preliminary rezoning lines are expected to be revealed in around a month, and public meetings will follow.

“Nobody likes change. We understand that,” Robbins said. “We have a responsibility to maximize our facilities without going to the taxpayer and saying, ‘Hey, we want a referendum. We want a millage increase to build a facility -- if we have a facility that’s not occupied.”

The board is expected to have a final vote on the rezoning lines in January.

