FIRST ALERT: Coastal Flood Advisory this morning, more sunshine this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect up and down the South Carolina coast from 6 AM through 10 AM today. King tides and a northeasterly wind are causing higher than normal tides that are leading to road closures in tidal flood vulnerable areas. High tide in the Charleston Harbor is at 8:32 this morning. Tidal flooding is possible between 7AM - 10AM. Coastal flooding is likely to also be a problem around this evening’s high tide cycle. High tide this evening is at 8:51.

TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. High 82.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.