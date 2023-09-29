SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Three-vehicle crash blocks roadway in West Ashley

The Charleston Police Department says to expect delays after a three-vehicle crash at Ashley...
The Charleston Police Department says to expect delays after a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.(live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says to expect delays after a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The department says on X that there was a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, leaving one vehicle overturned and a downed powerline.

They say to expect delays and find alternative routes.

