FIRST ALERT: Three-vehicle crash blocks roadway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says to expect delays after a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

The department says on X that there was a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, leaving one vehicle overturned and a downed powerline.

They say to expect delays and find alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.