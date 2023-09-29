Georgetown Police confirm missing woman found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say a 40-year-old woman missing since Thursday afternoon has been found safe.

Police sent media outlets the update less than 45 minutes after sending the release about her disappearance.

The woman had last been seen at her South Island Road home at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Capt. Nelson Brown said.

At 2:45 p.m., police said she had been found unharmed.

