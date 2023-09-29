SC Lottery
‘He’s smiling down on us’: Charleston Police memorial wall was vision of Chief Reynolds

By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is honoring officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The department unveiled its new Fallen Officer Memorial Wall Friday, which was a vision of the late Chief Luther Reynolds.

Reynolds died back in May from cancer at age 56. He served as the city’s police chief for five years.

Twenty-four plaques line the wall, dating back to the 1850s, standing as a symbol of the department’s commitment to honoring those who stood between danger and the community.

“He just loved officers and policing, and he felt so strong about making sure they honored those that had fallen,” Reynolds’ wife, Caroline Reynolds, said. “Right now he’s smiling down on us and loving this memorial.”

She said she’s currently going through her husband’s belongings and just found letters written to him in 2000, when he was working up the ranks in Montgomery County.

“Some of the comments in the letters I’m reading,” She said, “Is put your head down, work hard, work from your heart, lead from your heart, and go with the positive and not the negative, and that’s the way he led.”

She said she plans to follow in Reynold’s footsteps by continuing her work with the department’s Community Outreach Unit, planning events for the department.

“They still invite me in, and they tell me I’ll always be a part of the police department,” Caroline said.

The department’s Interim Chief of Police, Chito Walker, was also in attendance Friday. He said he hopes the memorial wall will provide solace and comfort to families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

“Together as a community, we will ensure that the sacrifices of our fallen officers are never forgotten,” Walker said.

Walker said the Fallen Officer Memorial Wall is just the department’s first step to honor fallen officers. He said their vision is to create a museum to honor everyone who has come through the department, of all ranks.

“Chiefs, Officers, we have a lot of historic factors associated with Charleston that we would love to commemorate, and that’s the vision for this entire room,” Walker said.

