Hidden gun found in ceiling at middle school in Georgetown County

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say they found a handgun hidden at a middle school in Georgetown County while investigating a student’s tip.

A student, whose name and age have not yet been released, has been detained but there was no immediate word on charges.

Deputies found the gun in ceiling tiles at Carvers Bay Middle School during a second round of searching, sheriff’s spokesperson Heather Pelham said.

A student reported that a classmate had a gun on a school bus on the way to school earlier Friday morning, Pelham said.

“Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and, along with the School Resource Officer, searched the student, everywhere he had been that day, and the bus he rode,” she said.

After reviewing school video feeds and interviewing other students, deputies found the weapon and secured it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

