Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash near Summerville

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County early...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County early Friday morning.(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County early Friday morning.

Master Trooper Brandon J. Bolt said a 2013 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on Lancashire Road, approximately two miles north of Summerville, around 3:10 a.m.

The driver of the pickup went off the roadway to the right and crashed into a tree, Bolt said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the driver.

