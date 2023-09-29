SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man connected to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas

FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear, according to two officials with first-hand knowledge of the arrest. They were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an expected indictment later Friday.

Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac where the gunfire erupted during the September 1996 drive-by shooting. Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Isiah Canales, 19, and Dimitri Dickens, 21, have been convicted of assault and battery of a...
Two men convicted in shootout outside of Berkeley Co. bowling alley
Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic behind Philippe

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed two deputy marshals were wounded and a fugitive wanted in...
2 U.S. Marshals wounded, fugitive killed in SC officer-invovled shooting
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
Taylor Swift stole the headlines by simply showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis...
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many agencies