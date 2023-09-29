Lowcountry high school football - Week 6

SC Lottery
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 6 kicks off on Friday night as Region play begins for some teams around the area. Check back here throughout the weekend for scores, highlights and more!

9/28

Ashley Ridge (4-0) at Ft. Dorchester (2-2) - Game of the Week

Berkeley (3-2) at Goose Creek (1-4)

Summerville (5-0) at Stratford (1-4)

Wando (1-4) at Cane Bay (3-2)

Stall (2-3) at West Ashley (4-2)

Colleton County (1-4) at James Island (5-0)

May River at Beckham (4-0)

Oceanside Collegiate (3-2) at Lake Marion

Bishop England (0-4) at Timberland (1-5)

Woodland (4-0) at Hanahan (2-3)

Battery Creek at North Charleston (3-3)

Beaufort at Philip Simmons (6-0)

Cross (5-1) at St. John’s (0-4)

Cross Schools at Baptist Hill (1-4)

Burke (0-6) at Military Magnet (1-5)

First Baptist (1-4) at Hilton Head Christian

Northwood Academy (4-1) at Wilson Hall

Greenwood Christian at Colleton Prep (4-2)

Pee Dee Academy at Pinewood Prep (2-3)

Trinity Collegiate at Porter-Gaud (5-1)

Beaufort Academy at Palmetto Christian (0-6)

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

