Lowcountry high school football - Week 6
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 6 kicks off on Friday night as Region play begins for some teams around the area. Check back here throughout the weekend for scores, highlights and more!
9/28
Ashley Ridge (4-0) at Ft. Dorchester (2-2) - Game of the Week
Berkeley (3-2) at Goose Creek (1-4)
Summerville (5-0) at Stratford (1-4)
Wando (1-4) at Cane Bay (3-2)
Stall (2-3) at West Ashley (4-2)
Colleton County (1-4) at James Island (5-0)
May River at Beckham (4-0)
Oceanside Collegiate (3-2) at Lake Marion
Bishop England (0-4) at Timberland (1-5)
Woodland (4-0) at Hanahan (2-3)
Battery Creek at North Charleston (3-3)
Beaufort at Philip Simmons (6-0)
Cross (5-1) at St. John’s (0-4)
Cross Schools at Baptist Hill (1-4)
Burke (0-6) at Military Magnet (1-5)
First Baptist (1-4) at Hilton Head Christian
Northwood Academy (4-1) at Wilson Hall
Greenwood Christian at Colleton Prep (4-2)
Pee Dee Academy at Pinewood Prep (2-3)
Trinity Collegiate at Porter-Gaud (5-1)
Beaufort Academy at Palmetto Christian (0-6)
