Lowcountry Youth Services evicted from headquarters, forced to find new one

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders of a Berkeley County youth group have been told they have to find a new place to meet in Hanahan.

Lowcountry Youth Services has been meeting at the Fishburne Campus for six years, but come Oct. 1, they’ll have to find a new spot.

The youth group moved into the location in 2017 and has served over 700 young men and women and their families through their numerous mentoring programs.

During the previous Berkeley County School Board administrations, Lowcountry Youth Services was allowed to hold their meetings every month to help mentor kids throughout the Lowcountry. Up until recently, under the new administration of Dr. Anthony Dixon, the group was informed that they would have to find a new place to meet.

This means the members of the youth group, ranging from ages 10-18, will have to pack their belongings and move them into storage until a new place is solidified.

Lowcountry Youth Services Executive Director ReZsaun Lewis took over the organization in 2019. When he took over, he realized how great it was that they had a place to call home, but also knew there was no memorandum of understanding in place.

“When we originally got into this space there was not a formalized agreement. That was something we knew when we moved into the space in 2018,” Lewis said. “The first thing I did when I took leadership was to reach out to the district, to the leaders of the building at the time, to establish a formalized memorandum of understanding.”

He said he has kept in contact with the different leadership through the years to make sure the kids have a place to meet.

“Even if that meant we had to pay rent. Even if that meant we had to change the way we use the building. We just wanted a formalized set of rules for how we’re going to engage the building,” Lewis said. “As we’ve mentioned before, there’s been changes in leadership at the district. With that change in leadership, the sentiment changed. As the sentiment changed, they started looking around and figuring what they wanted to remove and it looks like we were one of them based on the fact we didn’t have that formalized memorandum of understanding that I was trying to get established in the first place.”

Alongside Lewis is Associate Executive Director McKendrick Dunn. He said he has also tried to get a memorandum of understanding in place, but felt like the district continued to ignore it.

“I think every leadership that was in place somewhat moved the needle or kicked the can down the road. We saw it as they know we’re doing good work, they appreciate what we do, they’ve never charged us a dime and we appreciate that. We didn’t want a situation like this to happen. So, we started asking for a memorandum of understanding in 2019 and it never happened. Unfortunately, when the leadership changed this summer, this was the result,” Dunn said.

Lewis claims that the Berkeley County School District didn’t work with them in any way to find a new home.

“The thing that they have done is they have agreed to have somebody come out on Saturday to open the building so we can get in and grab our stuff which we are grateful for. But they did not suggest a different place, they did not offer other opportunities and they didn’t offer the chance to pay rent to stay in the space. They pretty much said you can’t afford to stay here, so we’re not going to give you the option,” Lewis said.

In response to the ongoing situation with the youth group, the Berkeley County School District provided the following statement:

[Berkeley County School District] leaders met with Mr. Lewis, Executive Director of Lowcountry Youth Services, on four separate occasions and shared the following:

The space is needed for the expansion of our Head Start initiatives in Berkeley County School District

The current occupancy of the Fishburne Education Center by Lowcountry Youth Services was not in compliance with Board Policy-FA

The organization did not have a current memorandum of understanding in place with [Berkeley County School District]

In good faith, the District waived the fees for usage of the facilities and supervisory staff from June 1, 2023, to October 1, 2023.

Additionally, the potential for a 2023-2024 mentoring partnership between [the Berkeley County School District] Office of Student and Family Support and Lowcountry Youth Services was discussed during the meetings. The District welcomed the potential for a continued partnership, reflected in a memorandum of understanding outlining the mentoring services and deliverables to our students.

We respect the work of Lowcountry Youth Services and the services they provide.

The youth group is moving everything into storage this Saturday and will be looking to move and rent a new space within one of the facilities in the Charleston County School District.

Click here to learn more about Lowcountry Youth Services.

