Man facing charges in connection to Hilton Head Island shooting

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was wanted in connection to a June Hilton Head Island shooting is in custody.

Bernard Garvin, 31, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, the sheriff’s office says.

They say Garvin was wanted for a shooting that happened at the Hilton Head Gardens Apartments on June 9. A woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the head and was later released from a Savannah area hospital.

They also say that Garvin pointed a firearm at another person before fleeing the area.

Garvin was arrested on Tuesday by agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Stockbridge Police Department, according to the press release.

Garvin was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

