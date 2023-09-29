SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man pleads guilty to deadly 2020 stabbing in Port Royal

Jonah Bookmiller
Jonah Bookmiller(14th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort man who stabbed and killed a woman during a botched drug-related robbery attempt back in 2020 has pleaded guilty in court, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jonah Bookmiller, 24, admitted Friday that he killed 31-year-old Heather Simmons while trying to rob her friend back in November of 2020.

Bookmiller pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder of Christopher Kirkland, and more.

Police say Bookmiller knocked on the door of Kirkland’s home and when Kirkland opened it, they say Bookmiller attacked Kirkland and Simmons. Authorities say Kirkland was stabbed in the neck.

Police say Bookmiller then turned to Simmons and also stabbed her in the neck.

Kirkland was able to recover, but Simmons died from her injuries.

Bookmiller was sentenced to 25 years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
Police respond to scissor attack at Berkeley High School
The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed two deputy marshals were wounded and a fugitive wanted in...
2 U.S. Marshals wounded, fugitive killed in SC officer-invovled shooting
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting

Latest News

Lawyers for six death row inmates out of appeals in South Carolina are asking the state Supreme...
SC inmates want executions paused while new lethal injection method is studied
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed after a vehicle crash...
1 killed in crash on I-526 eastbound
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a crash in...
Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: 1 person killed in vehicle crash on I-526 eastbound, all lanes closed
VIDEO: Coroner IDs victim in deadly crash near Summerville