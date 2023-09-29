SC Lottery
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting, victim identified

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they have a suspect in custody in a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night at a car wash.

Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Police responded to Zip’s Car Wash on Rivers Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday night to a report of shots fired and at least one shooting victim, an incident report states. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was found lying on the ground and appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest, the redacted report states.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim, identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as Christian Wright, died from complications from the gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Keyes was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

