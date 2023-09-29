N. Charleston Police investigating vape store burglary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are investigating after they say hundreds of dollars worth of vaping devices were stolen from a business.

Officers were called to a business at 7550 Dorchester Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary, a report states.

An employee was cleaning up the parking lot when he heard a loud noise and found that the front window of the business had been smashed.

The report states that the employee previously saw a man in his early 20s in the area before he left in a white SUV. He told officers the man was wearing dark clothing and was carrying a backpack.

After reviewing the store’s security cameras, investigators found that a suspect smashed the front window around 12:50 a.m. and stole around $600-$700 worth of vaping devices.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.