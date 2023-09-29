Nonprofits, law enforcement spread awareness after overdose spikes reported

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Local nonprofit Wake Up Carolina and law enforcement agencies in the Charleston County area are working to bring better awareness to substance use after a recent report of overdose spikes.

According to a study done by Wake Up Carolina, 11 fatal overdoses were recorded between Sept. 9-14, along with a number of nonfatal overdoses.

The study mainly saw results in parts of North Charleston, West Ashley and Mount Pleasant.

these spikes often happen when a group of users meets in one location and shares a “bad batch.”, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

That “bad batch” contains high levels of fentanyl.

Officials say it is an epidemic impacting everyone, and there is no age, face or demographic not impacted by the struggles of substance use.

Other jurisdictions have spoken up.

Charleston Police Department says they did not see a spike but continue to work hard by providing resources to prevent the chance of one occurring.

The two departments along with Wake Up Carolina are urging better awareness and advocacy for helping those experiencing substance use.

“The stigma behind substance usage is that you’re a bad person if you use drugs,” North Charleston Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Terrell said. “That is not the case. We understand as police officers, sometimes people are dealt a bad deck of cards. We would rather them get help than to have to plan a funeral.”

