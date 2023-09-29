Police respond to scissor attack at Berkeley High School

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with scissors at Berkeley High School.

A student is in custody, Capt. Lee Mixon confirmed. The student’s name and age have not been released.

The teacher’s injuries are considered minor, Mixon said, adding that the teacher was injured when trying to break up the fight.

Police were still at the scene as of 3 p.m.

No one was taken to the hospital as a result of the incident, Mixon said.

Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with scissors at Berkeley County High School.

