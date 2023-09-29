Roadway in West Ashley reopens after three-vehicle crash
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard are reopened after a three-vehicle crash.
The department says on X that there was a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, leaving one vehicle overturned and a downed powerline.
The roadway reopened just after 4 p.m., the department says.
