Roadway in West Ashley reopens after three-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard are reopened after a three-vehicle crash.

The department says on X that there was a three-vehicle crash at Ashley River Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, leaving one vehicle overturned and a downed powerline.

The roadway reopened just after 4 p.m., the department says.

