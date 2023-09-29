SC Ports asks US Supreme Court to overturn ruling on Hugh Leatherman Terminal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Ports Authority is asking the highest court in the nation to review a ruling from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that requires union workers to fill crane jobs at the Hugh Leatherman Terminal.

That ruling went in favor of the International Longshoremen’s Union and its master contract with the shipping companies, affirming the union’s right to the jobs and the companies’ requirement to boycott the new port.

For years, the ILA union held master contracts with major shipping companies along the coast and those contracts are updated over time. The most recent contract states that at any newly-opened port, unless all the jobs from the ship to the gate are performed by union members, the shipping companies will not use the new port. That’s what’s been happening at the Hugh Leatherman terminal since it opened.

The ruling from the appellate court upheld a 2022 ruling from the National Labor Relations Board deciding that only union members can work on equipment at the terminal.

State officials have said their working model benefits all employees. However, the dockworkers’ union has claimed a contract with the United States Maritime Alliance requires that only members of the International Longshoremen’s Association may operate the cranes at newly constructed terminals. State Ports Authority employees had been carrying out such work.

Shipping line containers subsequently called off. The South Carolina State Ports Authority viewed the move as an illegal strong-arm tactic to grab new lines of work and argued a solely unionized staff would increase operational costs. The state favored a narrow definition of the jobs entitled to ILA members that excluded “lift-equipment jobs” like cranes operation.

The SPA said the court’s decision “eviscerates the [National Labor Relations Act’s] secondary-boycott prohibition.”

“This Court has held that secondary boycotts are prohibited due to their ‘significant adverse effects on the market and on consumers,’” court documents state.

The port argues the decision leaves the $1.5 million terminal mostly unused because U.S. Maritime Association carriers will not come to Leatherman for fear of lawsuits from the ILA.

SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin called the terminal a significant asset for port business in South Carolina.

“The terminal has been sitting mostly unused for two years after the union sued our ocean carrier customers to dissuade them from using the terminal,” Melvin said. “Ocean carriers transport goods for U.S. importers and exporters, who benefit from our operational excellence. The union’s intent is to displace our operators with union members.”

Melvin said the decision was a matter of “national importance” because of its impact on the hybrid model implemented by the state.

“SC Ports has always operated under a hybrid model, with SC Ports teammates and ILA members working side-by-side to provide reliable, efficient port service,” Melvin said. “Our longstanding hybrid operating model works well, and we want to maintain it for the benefit of our customers, maritime community and state.”

The ILA has not yet returned a request for comment.

