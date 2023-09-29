Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached before North Charleston chase canceled

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police were led on a chase that reached speeds of more than 120 mph Thursday morning.

Officers patrolling around 2 a.m. Thursday observed a car that failed to stop at the intersection of Hotel Road and Tanger Outlet Boulevard before turning onto Tanger Outlet Boulevard.

A police report states officers tried to stop the car near International Boulevard but the driver sped away.

The report states speeds on the chase reached more than 70 mph before the vehicle fled onto the I-526 on-ramp and faked merging onto I-26.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 126 mph on I-526, the report states.

As officers passed the Virginia Avenue exit the chase was called off.

