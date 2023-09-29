SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Speeds in excess of 100 mph reached before North Charleston chase canceled

North Charleston Police were led on a chase that reached speeds of more than 120 mph Thursday...
North Charleston Police were led on a chase that reached speeds of more than 120 mph Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police were led on a chase that reached speeds of more than 120 mph Thursday morning.

Officers patrolling around 2 a.m. Thursday observed a car that failed to stop at the intersection of Hotel Road and Tanger Outlet Boulevard before turning onto Tanger Outlet Boulevard.

A police report states officers tried to stop the car near International Boulevard but the driver sped away.

The report states speeds on the chase reached more than 70 mph before the vehicle fled onto the I-526 on-ramp and faked merging onto I-26.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 126 mph on I-526, the report states.

As officers passed the Virginia Avenue exit the chase was called off.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting
Isiah Canales, 19, and Dimitri Dickens, 21, have been convicted of assault and battery of a...
Two men convicted in shootout outside of Berkeley Co. bowling alley
Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic behind Philippe

Latest News

Charleston Police will dedicate their Fallen Officer Memorial Wall Friday morning at police...
WATCH LIVE: Charleston Police to dedicate fallen officer memorial wall
Police in North Charleston are investigating after they say hundreds of dollars worth of vaping...
N. Charleston Police investigating vape store burglary
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division K-9 officer Rico was shot and killed Thursday afternoon...
State law enforcement remembers K-9 officer killed by shooting suspect
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Berkeley County early...
Highway Patrol investigating deadly crash near Summerville