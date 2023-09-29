SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State Supreme Court suspends Berkeley County magistrate judge

A Berkeley County magistrate has been suspended after being accused of failing to report for...
A Berkeley County magistrate has been suspended after being accused of failing to report for duty multiple times over the past six months.(Mary Green)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County magistrate has been suspended after being accused of failing to report for duty multiple times over the past six months.

South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty signed a court order suspending Berkeley County Magistrate Ava Bryant for 90 days without pay, effective immediately, on Thursday.

In the order, Beatty writes that Bryant “failed to report for duty at Berkeley County Magistrate Court on at least 29 days within the last six months.”

“Magistrate Bryant devised and implemented a work scheduling scheme that deceptively allowed her to take multiple unauthorized days off during the work week while appearing to be at work,” court documents state. “Magistrate Bryant directed the clerks in her office not to schedule hearings for her to preside over on numerous days each month, and would not report to her office on those days, despite her status as a full-time magistrate judge.”

Beatty wrote that violates a previous order he issued in November of 2021.

“Magistrate Bryant was fully aware of this order and devised the deceptive work schedule to circumvent the requirement to work the hours for which she was being paid,” Beatty wrote. “This dereliction of duty is an unacceptable affront to the fair administration of justice and the courts.”

Beatty ended the order with a warning to all summary court judges, advising them to “carefully evaulate their own procedures and be physically present during working hours.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County deputies confirmed Thursday afternoon the search for 38-year-old Ernest...
Suspect killed K-9 before being fatally shot during manhunt, state agents say
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released images of the blood-stained hat worn by Master...
GRAPHIC: Photos of blood-stained cap released as deputy recovers from shooting
Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting, victim identified
Isiah Canales, 19, and Dimitri Dickens, 21, have been convicted of assault and battery of a...
Two men convicted in shootout outside of Berkeley Co. bowling alley
Tropical Storm Rina formed in the central Atlantic Thursday morning.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic behind Philippe

Latest News

Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting, victim identified
Moncks Corner Police say a teacher was injured Friday when a student attacked a classmate with...
Police respond to scissor attack at Berkeley High School
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police arrest man in deadly shooting, victim identified
The Charleston Police Department says to expect delays after a three-vehicle crash at Ashley...
FIRST ALERT: Three-vehicle crash blocks roadway in West Ashley