Veterans to gather for 75th anniversary reunion on USS Yorktown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans are gathering to celebrate the 75th anniversary reunion of the USS Yorktown CV-10 Association at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum.

The reunion brings veterans who served on the ship from World War II through the Vietnam War back to the ship.

“The first reunion of the USS Yorktown was a time for the men of WWII to renew old

friendships over a steak dinner”, Ron Meacham, Events Chairman, USS Yorktown CV-10

Association, said. “Our reunions are still a time to renew old friendship and trade stories, but now we take pride in helping bring the ship to life for the visitors.”

The group will meet and greet with families and visitors on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. - noon.

Patriots Point says the CV-10 association has donated towards restoration projects for the USS Yorktown and provided items for visitors to enjoy.

The meet and greet is included in admission to Patriots Point.

