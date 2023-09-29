SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Charleston Police to dedicate fallen officer memorial wall

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department will officially dedicate a memorial wall Friday morning they say was very important to former Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

The Fallen Officer Memorial Wall will stand as “a testament to the valor and sacrifice of our fallen heroes who have given their lives in service to the community,” city spokesman Jack O’Toole said. The wall was one of the most personal priorities for Reynolds, who died in May from cancer.

Former Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds died in May from cancer. Police say the Fallen...
Former Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds died in May from cancer. Police say the Fallen Officer Memorial Wall was one of his most important personal projects.

The dedication will take place at 11 a.m. at Charleston Police Headquarters.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, Interim Police Chief Chito Walker and Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Founder George Reeth are expected to speak at the dedication.

A separate Charleston Police Memorial is located at Brittlebank Park on Lockwood Boulevard across from police headquarters. The memorial honors officers who have lost their lives serving and protecting. The first officer documented to have died in the line of duty was Arthur Gaillard, on Aug. 14, 1857. The most recent Charleston Police officer lost in the line of duty was Private First Class Roger Myers, on April 5, 2004, the city’s website states.

